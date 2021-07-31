Morgan Stanley Boosts Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $305.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $316.48.

MSFT opened at $284.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $267.81. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $196.25 and a 52-week high of $290.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 178,824,616 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,161,479,000 after buying an additional 1,324,459 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,231,394 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,271,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,232 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,365,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,890,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,275 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $17,697,996,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,369,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

