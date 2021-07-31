Morgan Stanley Buys 16,196 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 372,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,196 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.76% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $65,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVOO. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVOO opened at $182.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.96. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a one year low of $119.28 and a one year high of $187.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.