Morgan Stanley Buys 566,230 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 180.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 880,601 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566,230 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $61,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 873.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Amdocs by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of DOX stock opened at $77.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $54.68 and a 12-month high of $82.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.55.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.37%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

