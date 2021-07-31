Morgan Stanley Has $68.51 Million Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,778,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 275,662 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.68% of The Western Union worth $68,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WU. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Western Union in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in The Western Union by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Western Union by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in The Western Union in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in The Western Union by 37.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $23.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.75. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.99.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. The Western Union had a return on equity of 775.45% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

In related news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $2,732,274.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,966,265.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

