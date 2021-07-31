Morgan Stanley Has $69.25 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 996,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,139 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $69,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 2,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHB opened at $72.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.83. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.26 and a fifty-two week high of $78.73.

