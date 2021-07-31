Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 63.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 405,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,612 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $63,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 26,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

TM stock opened at $179.84 on Friday. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.66 and a fifty-two week high of $185.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $251.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.57.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.73. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $72.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.78 billion. Research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

