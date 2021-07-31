Morgan Stanley Sells 256,560 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 25.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 738,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 256,560 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $67,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 21.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the first quarter valued at $129,000. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 22,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $2,336,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 65,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,655,576 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MXIM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of MXIM opened at $99.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 5.38. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.74 and a 52 week high of $105.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 31.77%. The firm had revenue of $719.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

