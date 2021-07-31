MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.48) Per Share

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of MorphoSys in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.53). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for MorphoSys’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.82) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.52) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.57) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.07) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $56.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.00 million. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 137.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.33%.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MOR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.80 price objective on MorphoSys in a report on Saturday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded MorphoSys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg downgraded shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Shares of MOR opened at $13.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 6.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.96. MorphoSys has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $34.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOR. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in MorphoSys in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in MorphoSys by 1,179.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MorphoSys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in MorphoSys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in MorphoSys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.