Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,368.00

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,368 ($17.87) and last traded at GBX 1,315 ($17.18), with a volume of 4303 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,275 ($16.66).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research report on Thursday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,229.23. The firm has a market cap of £706.93 million and a P/E ratio of 56.36.

In related news, insider Ben Thompson purchased 24 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,260 ($16.46) per share, for a total transaction of £302.40 ($395.09). Also, insider Lucy Tilley acquired 73 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,225 ($16.00) per share, for a total transaction of £894.25 ($1,168.34). Insiders purchased a total of 266 shares of company stock valued at $338,540 over the last ninety days.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1)

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

