Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,368.00

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,368 ($17.87) and last traded at GBX 1,315 ($17.18), with a volume of 4303 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,275 ($16.66).
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research report on Thursday.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,229.23. The firm has a market cap of £706.93 million and a P/E ratio of 56.36.
About Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1)
Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.
