Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.50

Shares of Mosaic Capital Co. (CVE:M) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$5.50 and last traded at C$5.48, with a volume of 11500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.78 million and a P/E ratio of -3.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.39.

Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$82.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$81.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mosaic Capital Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth capital, mature, buyouts, and middle market investments. It prefers to invest in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services, utilities sectors and infrastructure, distribution, construction, business services, oil and gas services, manufacturing and real estate industries.

