Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on COOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mr. Cooper Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.75.

Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $37.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $38.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.96.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 34.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $228,762.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,331.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 308,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,566,000 after purchasing an additional 35,235 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth $7,209,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

