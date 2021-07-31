MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 7.59%.

Shares of MSA Safety stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.48. 144,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,475. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.79. MSA Safety has a fifty-two week low of $116.55 and a fifty-two week high of $172.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 63.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

In other MSA Safety news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total transaction of $114,284.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,642,141.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 price target on MSA Safety and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

