MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $502.05 Million

Analysts predict that MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) will announce sales of $502.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MSCI’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $496.58 million and the highest is $506.00 million. MSCI posted sales of $425.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSCI will report full-year sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MSCI.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The company had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. MSCI’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MSCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on MSCI in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.43.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 259,380 shares in the company, valued at $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MSCI in the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in MSCI in the first quarter worth $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MSCI in the second quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the first quarter worth $34,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MSCI traded up $1.20 on Wednesday, hitting $595.96. 279,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,297. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $522.96. The company has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.12 and a beta of 0.97. MSCI has a twelve month low of $336.03 and a twelve month high of $601.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.85%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSCI (MSCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.