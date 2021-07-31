MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $621.00 price target on the stock. MSCI traded as high as $597.19 and last traded at $597.19, with a volume of 3002 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $591.84.

According to Zacks, “MSCI is benefiting from strong demand for custom and factor index modules, recurring revenue business model and the growing adoption of its ESG solution in the investment process as reflected in the second-quarter results. Top-line benefited from higher asset-based fees as well as recurring revenues. Acquisitions have enhanced MSCI’s ability to provide climate-risk assessment and assist investors with climate-risk disclosure requirements. Moreover, a strong traction from client segments like wealth management, banks and broker dealers is a positive. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date. However, increasing demand for low-fee products from other index providers as well as higher cancellations in Analytics segments are headwinds, at least in the near term. Moreover, the company has a leveraged balance sheet, which is a concern.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MSCI. Oppenheimer upped their target price on MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MSCI from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSCI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.43.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 259,380 shares in the company, valued at $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of MSCI by 5.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 670,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,628,000 after purchasing an additional 32,992 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 10.4% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the second quarter worth about $28,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the second quarter worth about $452,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $522.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.90 and a beta of 0.97.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 173.63% and a net margin of 37.02%. The business had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.85%.

MSCI Company Profile (NYSE:MSCI)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

