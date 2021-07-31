M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $159.32.

Several research firms have commented on MTB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

M&T Bank stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.85. The company had a trading volume of 905,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,315. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.14. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $88.48 and a 12 month high of $168.27. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.19.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 43.91%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,218. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 49.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 31.3% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

