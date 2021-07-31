MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,900 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the June 30th total of 271,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 219.9 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on MTY Food Group from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$57.50 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of MTY Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on MTY Food Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MTY Food Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

OTCMKTS:MTYFF traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.20. 177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.36. MTY Food Group has a one year low of $21.24 and a one year high of $55.53.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

