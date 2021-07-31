N-able (NYSE:NABL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of N-able (NYSE:NABL) in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of N-able in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

NABL stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.80. The stock had a trading volume of 732,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,822. N-able has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $16.00.

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

