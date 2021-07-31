NAOS Finance Tops 1-Day Volume of $943,743.00 (NAOS)

NAOS Finance (CURRENCY:NAOS) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 31st. NAOS Finance has a total market cap of $3.39 million and $943,743.00 worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NAOS Finance has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. One NAOS Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000917 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00044033 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.64 or 0.00104014 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.77 or 0.00135304 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,913.16 or 0.99886590 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $343.51 or 0.00818648 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About NAOS Finance

NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,804,863 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance

NAOS Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAOS Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAOS Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NAOS Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

