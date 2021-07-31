Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Short Interest Up 77.1% in July

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 320,800 shares, an increase of 77.1% from the June 30th total of 181,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 659,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Naspers in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of Naspers stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.66. 140,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,063. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Naspers has a 52 week low of $33.15 and a 52 week high of $53.13.

Naspers Ltd. operates as Internet and media group. It operates through the following business segments: Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, and Edtech. The company was founded on May 12, 1915 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

