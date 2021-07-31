National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 50,875 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 321,222 shares.The stock last traded at $12.93 and had previously closed at $12.72.
NESR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.94.
National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile (NASDAQ:NESR)
National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.
