nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.63.

NCNO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on nCino in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. G.Research upgraded nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Gabelli upgraded nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on nCino in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 price target for the company.

In other nCino news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $111,543.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,983.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 11,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $763,212.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,336.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,525 shares of company stock worth $5,304,029. 35.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCNO. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in nCino by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 7,512 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of nCino by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 16,312 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of nCino by 612.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of nCino by 2,556.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 109,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,929,000 after purchasing an additional 105,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of nCino by 225.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.57. 445,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,760. nCino has a 1 year low of $48.00 and a 1 year high of $103.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. The business had revenue of $62.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that nCino will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

