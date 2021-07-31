Needham & Company LLC Boosts TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Price Target to $18.00

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TTMI. Zacks Investment Research raised TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. TTM Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.54.

Shares of TTM Technologies stock opened at $13.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.48. TTM Technologies has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $15.36.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 8.77%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TTM Technologies will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,654 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $38,111.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,110.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Philip Titterton sold 7,226 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $104,487.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,472.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,577 shares of company stock valued at $403,136 over the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 158,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 11,611 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 164,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 22,581 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 692,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,045,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884 shares during the period. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $577,000.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

