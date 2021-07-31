Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €75.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) has been given a €75.00 ($88.24) target price by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on Nemetschek in a research report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Nemetschek in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Nemetschek in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Nemetschek in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Nemetschek in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €68.14 ($80.16).

Shares of ETR NEM opened at €74.44 ($87.58) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.94. Nemetschek has a 52 week low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a 52 week high of €75.58 ($88.92). The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion and a PE ratio of 82.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €64.86.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

