NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,852,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $234,028,000 after purchasing an additional 124,841 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,103,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $197,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,761 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,142,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $151,573,000 after purchasing an additional 67,143 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 751.8% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,723,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $131,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,756 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,244,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $108,275,000 after purchasing an additional 234,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEO. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.05.

Shares of NeoGenomics stock opened at $46.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.54. The company has a quick ratio of 13.60, a current ratio of 13.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 914.00 and a beta of 0.68. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.18 and a 1-year high of $61.57.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 20,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $859,631.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,523.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider George Cardoza sold 169,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $6,835,199.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,879 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,232.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,568 shares of company stock worth $12,828,875 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

