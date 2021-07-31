Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decrease of 44.7% from the June 30th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEPH. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its holdings in Nephros by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 622,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after buying an additional 47,673 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nephros in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nephros by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the period. 52.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Nephros in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Nephros in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nephros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

NEPH traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $8.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,161. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.10. The stock has a market cap of $83.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 1.36. Nephros has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $11.67. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 million. Nephros had a negative net margin of 47.27% and a negative return on equity of 30.24%. Research analysts anticipate that Nephros will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Nephros Company Profile

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. Its ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

