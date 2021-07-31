NETSTREIT Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:NTST)

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of NETSTREIT stock opened at $25.95 on Friday. NETSTREIT has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $26.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -2,595.00.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.26). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.11% and a net margin of 1.27%. As a group, analysts predict that NETSTREIT will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NTST shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.