NETSTREIT Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:NTST)

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.
Shares of NETSTREIT stock opened at $25.95 on Friday. NETSTREIT has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $26.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -2,595.00.
NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.26). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.11% and a net margin of 1.27%. As a group, analysts predict that NETSTREIT will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.
NETSTREIT Company Profile
NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.
