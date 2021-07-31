NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing antisense therapies to address genetic diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes PATrOL(TM). NeuBase Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Ohr Pharmaceutical Inc., is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on NeuBase Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Shares of NBSE opened at $3.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.65. NeuBase Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $12.89.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Analysts anticipate that NeuBase Therapeutics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 6,158 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.84% of the company’s stock.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

