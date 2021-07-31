Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Insider Sells $1,567,304.20 in Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $1,567,304.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NBIX opened at $93.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.55. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $126.71. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.76.
Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The company had revenue of $236.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.81 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.8% in the first quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,348,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,142,000 after buying an additional 232,127 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,179,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,572,000 after purchasing an additional 53,898 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $102,648,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 51.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 961,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,458,000 after purchasing an additional 327,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 18.5% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 901,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,703,000 after purchasing an additional 140,893 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Neurocrine Biosciences
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.
