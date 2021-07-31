Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Insider Sells $1,567,304.20 in Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $1,567,304.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NBIX opened at $93.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.55. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $126.71. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.76.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The company had revenue of $236.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.81 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.24.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.8% in the first quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,348,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,142,000 after buying an additional 232,127 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,179,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,572,000 after purchasing an additional 53,898 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $102,648,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 51.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 961,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,458,000 after purchasing an additional 327,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 18.5% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 901,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,703,000 after purchasing an additional 140,893 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

