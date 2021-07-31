New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) issued its earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. New Senior Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 5.13%.

Shares of NYSE:SNR traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.22. 1,810,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,114,588. New Senior Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The stock has a market cap of $772.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.09, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities lowered New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.10 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (up previously from $7.75) on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research lowered New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on New Senior Investment Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.37.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

