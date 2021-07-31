Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.46-0.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.7-2.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.60 billion.Newell Brands also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.630-$1.730 EPS.

Shares of Newell Brands stock traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.75. 9,565,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,171,856. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $15.67 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

NWL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Newell Brands from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.55.

In other news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,153,775.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,859.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

