NEXT.coin (NEXT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.22 Million

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. NEXT.coin has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,194.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $540.91 or 0.01345730 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.28 or 0.00344025 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00071083 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001491 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00017197 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002235 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

