NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 12.83%. NextGen Healthcare updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.890-$0.950 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.22. 362,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.10, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.79. NextGen Healthcare has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $23.80.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $87,193.18. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

