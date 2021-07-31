Nichias Co. (OTCMKTS:NICFF) Short Interest Update

Nichias Co. (OTCMKTS:NICFF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 167.3% from the June 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
NICFF stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. Nichias has a 12-month low of $23.70 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.00.
About Nichias
Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)
Receive News & Ratings for Nichias Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nichias and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.