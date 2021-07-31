Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nielsen had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 13.93%. Nielsen updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.540-$1.610 EPS.

Shares of NLSN stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,031,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,916. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Nielsen has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NLSN. Citigroup downgraded Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Nielsen in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

