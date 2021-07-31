Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.540-$1.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.48 billion-$3.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.48 billion.

NLSN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Nielsen in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nielsen from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nielsen from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.67.

NLSN stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.69. 2,031,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.45. Nielsen has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Nielsen had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 13.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nielsen will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

