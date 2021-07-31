Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Raised to Buy at CLSA

CLSA upgraded shares of Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nissan Motor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

OTCMKTS:NSANY opened at $11.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.54. Nissan Motor has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $12.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.25.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.28). Nissan Motor had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nissan Motor will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.

