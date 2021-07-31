Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 8.09%.

Nokia stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.08. 33,579,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,791,050. The company has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00, a PEG ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.79. Nokia has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Get Nokia alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nokia stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 627.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 573,534 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 494,694 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.30 to $7.80 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, SEB Equities upgraded shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.32.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.