Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) Price Target Cut to C$17.00

Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Nomad Royalty from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Nomad Royalty in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, CIBC started coverage on Nomad Royalty in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a neutral rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nomad Royalty presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.25.

NSRXF stock opened at $6.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.39. Nomad Royalty has a one year low of $6.49 and a one year high of $14.60.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

