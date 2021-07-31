Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nomad Royalty’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on NSR. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$1.25 target price on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Nomad Royalty from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of TSE:NSR opened at C$8.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$472.51 million and a P/E ratio of 20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a current ratio of 9.44. Nomad Royalty has a 52 week low of C$8.15 and a 52 week high of C$18.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Nomad Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.20%.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

