Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 51.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,013 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Nordson were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Nordson by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Nordson in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordson in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nordson news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $1,990,374.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,414.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 214 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $48,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,743 shares of company stock worth $2,091,625 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nordson stock opened at $226.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $178.60 and a one year high of $226.99.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NDSN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nordson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.75.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

