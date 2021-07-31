North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 6,550 Shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Blue Bird were worth $3,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the 1st quarter valued at $15,012,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the 1st quarter valued at $7,271,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Blue Bird by 372.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after buying an additional 203,545 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Blue Bird by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 691,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,319,000 after buying an additional 160,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Blue Bird by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,482,000 after buying an additional 147,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLBD traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.00. 168,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,947. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.75 million, a PE ratio of 41.98 and a beta of 1.35. Blue Bird Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.06.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 1.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blue Bird Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blue Bird news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 7,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $206,657.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,192,463.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 16,040 shares in the company, valued at $439,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,566 shares of company stock worth $770,141 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Blue Bird from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

