North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $22.01 Million Stock Holdings in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its stake in shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,081,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. CarParts.com comprises about 1.7% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in CarParts.com were worth $22,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRTS. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in CarParts.com by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in CarParts.com by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 393,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 118,704 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in CarParts.com by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,702 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in CarParts.com by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 17,037 shares in the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

Shares of PRTS stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,534. The company has a market cap of $846.86 million, a P/E ratio of -251.57 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.91. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.39 and a 52 week high of $23.26.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarParts.com news, CEO Lev Peker sold 13,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $266,208.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,155,045 shares in the company, valued at $22,627,331.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Meniane sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $2,024,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 158,423 shares of company stock valued at $3,094,158. 46.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Roth Capital upped their target price on CarParts.com from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

CarParts.com Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS).

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.