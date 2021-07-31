North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $6.90 Million Stock Position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.25% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $6,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after acquiring an additional 475,989 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $30,770,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,990,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,413,000 after acquiring an additional 334,394 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,504,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,469,000 after acquiring an additional 931,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 614.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,170,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.12. 2,484,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,202,377. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.15. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $17.74.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.80 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 653.70% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. Equities analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider William P. Sheridan sold 71,759 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,076,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 6,667 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $92,671.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,371.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,406. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BCRX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.72.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

