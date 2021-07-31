North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 891 Shares of Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA)

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its position in shares of Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. Escalade accounts for approximately 1.0% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 3.83% of Escalade worth $12,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESCA. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Escalade by 310.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Escalade during the first quarter valued at $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Escalade by 84.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Escalade during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Escalade by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. 28.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESCA traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.70. 20,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,156. The firm has a market cap of $315.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.44. Escalade, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $25.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In other Escalade news, CFO Stephen Wawrin sold 1,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $31,044.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $575,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Escalade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

About Escalade

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

