Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Insider Sells $562,350.00 in Stock

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $562,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shundrawn A. Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 2,741 shares of Northern Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $324,150.66.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $112.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $123.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTRS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.07.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the first quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the first quarter worth $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Northern Trust by 190.0% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

