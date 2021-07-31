Northern Trust Corp Decreases Position in Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,206 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.86% of Minerva Neurosciences worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 132,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 16,660 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 76,576 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 303,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 34,661 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NERV opened at $1.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.61 million, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.47. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $4.12.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.41). Equities research analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on NERV. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, a compound in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

