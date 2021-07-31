Northern Trust Corp Raises Holdings in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,247 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Paya were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paya by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,691,000 after buying an additional 904,409 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paya during the 1st quarter valued at $30,382,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Paya during the 4th quarter valued at $31,970,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Paya by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,649,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,075,000 after acquiring an additional 825,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Paya by 728.0% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,028,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,273,000 after acquiring an additional 904,309 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Paya in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on Paya in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Paya in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Paya in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paya has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYA opened at $11.49 on Friday. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.97.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $55.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.87 million. On average, research analysts predict that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

