Northern Trust Corp Sells 18,340 Shares of Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,451 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 18,340 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.84% of Prudential Bancorp worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Prudential Bancorp by 52.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,404 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,948 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 520.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 28.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PBIP. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Prudential Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prudential Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of PBIP stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.90. Prudential Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $15.86.

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. Prudential Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Prudential Bancorp Profile

Prudential Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.