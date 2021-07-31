Northern Trust Corp Sells 4,203 Shares of MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAC)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAC) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,203 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in MMA Capital were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of MMA Capital by 101.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MMA Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in MMA Capital by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in MMA Capital by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in MMA Capital by 9.3% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMAC opened at $27.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.15. MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.99. The company has a market capitalization of $158.30 million, a PE ratio of 46.71 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter. MMA Capital had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The company had revenue of ($5.42) million during the quarter.

About MMA Capital

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc focuses on infrastructure-related investments. It focuses on debt associated with renewable energy, bond, and real estate investments. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc in January 2019. MMA Capital Holdings, Inc was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

