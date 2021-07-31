Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $60.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Natural Holding Company builds and maintains natural gas distribution systems, as well as invests in natural gas pipeline projects through its subsidiaries. It serves residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily in the United States, Canada and Service Territory. Northwest Natural Holding Company, formerly known as NW Natural Gas Company, is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NWN. TheStreet cut Northwest Natural from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northwest Natural presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.50.

NYSE:NWN opened at $52.29 on Friday. Northwest Natural has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $56.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $315.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is 83.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWN. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 881.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northwest Natural (NWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.